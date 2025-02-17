type here...
Benzema reacts to Saudi Golden Boot battle with Ronaldo

By Kwasi Asamoah
Karim Benzema has reacted to his Saudi Pro League Golden Boot battle with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ex-Real Madrid team-mates Karim Benzema and Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023. Benzema plays for Al-Ittihad whilst Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr.

There is one goal difference between them on the top scorer chart, with Ronaldo leading Benzema.

Reacting to the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot battle with Ronaldo, Benzema has told the Saudi Pro League’s official website: “I want to say something: me, I’m not this guy to think to the score goals, score goals. It’s good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important, it’s to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I’m happy.”

Pushed further as to whether he prefers scoring goals himself to rather assisting others to score, Benzema added: “I enjoy football to make goals, to make assists, to help my team. Because the team is the more important for me. So, I’m happy.”

