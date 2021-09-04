Bereaved mother dies a day after burying her only son

- Advertisement -

A grief-stricken mother has joined her ancestors a day after her only son’s burial.

The woman named Mrs Jummai Albert couldn’t bear the pain of losing her only son hence following him to the grave in 24 hours.

The deceased son identified as Jerry Albert was murdered by yet-to-identified persons in Adamawa State, Nigeria.

He was killed on Tuesday night, August 31, moments after seeing off a friend

It is gathered that Jerry, a student of the Adamawa State University, Mubi. The young man was reportedly buried on Thursday, September 2.

Mrs Albert who was unable to come to terms with her son’s death died on Friday, September 3.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday in the Zakawan community, Adamawa.