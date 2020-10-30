Berla Mundi cracks fans up with throwback photo from her Miss Malaika days

- Advertisement -

Berla Mundi with a post on her Instagram page demonstrated how far she has come in her career in showbusiness.

In a collage of a throwback picture from her Miss Malaika days and a recent photo of her at an award show, she got her fans and followers cracking up.

Born Berlinda Addardey, the media personality, and women’s advocate’s career in media began to take shape after becoming the second runner-up at the 2010 Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

After her 5-year stay with GhOne, a subsidiary of the EIB Network, Berla currently works with TV3 where she hosts the famed Day Show.

Berla shared a collage of a picture from a performance during her Miss Malaika days pieced together with a recent picture of her at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Women Awards event where she was awarded the Young Star of the year.

Her post was wittily captioned, ”How it started vrs how it’s going ?Please block Giovanni from my page ok ?#missmalaika2010#glitzwomanoftheyear.”

Meanwhile, her post has attracted funny comments from celebrities including Kidi, Fella Makafui, James Gardiner, Giovani Caleb, and Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, nicknamed Ahuofe Patri among others.

Nonetheless, Berla Mundi has reached a number of milestones in her short media career as she was recognized as the most influential Ghanaian in 2017 by Avance Media.

Also, in 2017 she won The Most Stylish Media Personality at the Glitz Style Awards Founded by Claudia Lumor.