Berla Mundi flaunts her beautiful light-skinned body as she goes swimming in new video

Ever-beautiful and proficient Award-winning Media Personality, Berla Mundi, a presenter at Media General’s TV3 has wowed fans after giving them a sight of her dazzling light-skinned body as she went swimming in a new video.

Berla Mundi born Berlinda Addardey in a hot red bikini dress on an early Saturday morning decided to start off her day with a swimming session. She posted the video on her official social media page, Instagram to be precise.

The Lucozade brand ambassador displayed her swimming skills in the pool with her face beaming with glittering smiles as she moved from one end of the pool to the other. Berla Mundi is such a beautiful woman.

Berla Mundi has become a household name in the media landscape in Ghana. She is described as one of four leading media women in Ghana. Berla, as a TV host, has put up an incredible execution in each appearance on TV.

Mundi who doubles as an event host has hosted a number of high-ranking events both locally and internationally making her gain international recognition. The presenter and voice artist recently co-hosted the VGMA 22 together with Giovanni Caleb, AJ Sarpong and Sika Osei.