News anchor and TV show host, Berla Mundi is currently trending on the internet after a young man stormed the premises of TV3 to propose love to her on her birthday.

Some pictures that have landed on the internet depict how the serious guy went on his knees to propose love and marriage to beautiful Berla Mundi.

According to reports, the gentleman flew from America to propose to her with a brand new Jaguar 4X4 after her show on TV this morning.

Berla Mundi is said to have declined the proposal because according to her, she doesn’t know the guy. However, she said she can accept the car and she likes the guy as well.