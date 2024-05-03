type here...
Entertainment

Berla Mundi trends for excellent delivery at #GlobalCitizenNow event (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaians have praised Berla Mundi, a multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, for representing the country at Global Citizen.

She was selected as one of the speakers for this year’s Global Citizen Now conference held in New York over two days starting on May 1.

The event brought together numerous global change agents and world leaders to initiate meaningful conversations.

Fans have been particularly impressed by a snippet of Berla Mundi’s inspiring speech at the conference, where she discussed leveraging her influence to empower her admirers.

As an official advocate of Global Citizen, she joined a star-studded lineup of change agents to engage in impactful conversations about the organization’s primary goal of eradicating poverty worldwide.

A video capturing Berla Mundi recounting her efforts to empower young women in Ghana has surfaced online, further highlighting her commitment to making a positive impact in her community and beyond.

Source:GHPAGE

