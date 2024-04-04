Berla Mundi, Wendy Shay, Nana Aba, Mzvee, Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, Hajia4Real and more- tall list of female celebrities Henry has allegedly slept with

- Advertisement -

Henry Frits, continues to be the topic of discussion across social media platforms, following his leaked video with the popular presenter, Serwaa Amihere.

New developments, when dusk was falling yesterday, 3rd April 2024 was that Henry had had his way with socialite, Efia Odo.

To buttress such claims, netizens brought to the limelight pictures and videos of Henry and Efia Odo having a good time in an undisclosed location.

Well, information flying across social media platforms has it that not only Efia Odo and Serwaa Amihere, but Henry has slept with many female celebrities whom he sponsored from the money he made from dubious means.

Instagram blogger, Thosecalled Celebrities took to her Instagram page to post a screenshot of a chat that transpired between the guy who leaked the videos and pictures and herself.

In the chat, the guy said he still has Henry’s videos and pictures with other female celebrities in his possession.

He promised to disseminate them sooner or later, should the victims fail to comply with him.

To mention a few celebrities Henry has slept with, the guy mentioned the likes of Hajia4Real, Nana Aba Anamoah, Wendy Shay, Mzvee, Berla Mundi, and many more.