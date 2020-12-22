Berla Mundi without make-up gets netizens shouting (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Berlinda Addadey known to many as Berla Mundi is no doubt one of the most beautiful female showbiz personalities.

It’s with no doubt that anytime she steps out, there is some suave and aura around her which gets people admiring her beauty.

Once again, the TV3 presenter has got tongues wagging about her looks and it is not even one of her ‘slaying’ moments.

This time, it is about Berla showing off her natural beauty without any makeup. In a new video she recently posted on her Instagram page, the award-winning presenter was spotted dressed in a white top with a red and white scarf.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

ardwoahbarnister: “Even without make up you are very beautiful ?”

dee_kaskylista: “Buh why use makeups on this beautiful face ?”

kunyezi: “Sweetheart stop doing make ups okay you look good without it”

sweetsa685: “Hi! U look cute without make up?”

afiachampagne: “You look splendid even without makeup”

pablo_tmboss: “Without makeup koraa u re geee??”