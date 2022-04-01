type here...
Berla Mundi's alleged boyfriend proposes
Entertainment

Berla Mundi’s alleged boyfriend proposes

By Armani Brooklyn
Berla Mundi
Award-winning Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Berla Mundi has turned a year older today and she’s all merry on the internet.

As part of the birthday celebration, the TV3 employee’s alleged half-caste boyfriend stormed the premises of her working place to propose love to her.

A couple of pictures that were taken during the proposal session has surfaced on the internet and in one of them, the young & handsome man can be seen on his knees giving Berla Mundi a flower.

Well, Berla Mundi is one of the few sensible female celebrities we have in the industry at the moment and as such, he keeps her personal life on a low profile.

Check out the photos below to know more…

We hope that it’s not one of the April fool gimmicks because many of her fans have started congratulating and wishing her a happy married life.

