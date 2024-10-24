Berla Mundi’s flaunts her handsome husband as he celebrates his birthday

Berla Mundi has her handsome husband have warmed hearts on social media with their all-loved-up videos.

The TV3 presenter married David Tabi, an affluent businessman who reportedly studied at London’s Lincoln School and Canada’s Atlantic Wilfred Laurier University last year.

Not much is known about Berla Mundi’s husband, as the couple has managed to keep their relationship and union away from the public eye.

Well, today, Mr Tabi is celebrating his first birthday as a husband and his wife has decided to share the special occasion with the world.

Berla Mundi has taken to social media to share a hearty moment with her husband to mark his new age.

In the video, the couple mimicked a hilarious soundbite from Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, as she sang an English gospel song.

Mr Tabi’s handsome physique and heavy arms became a hot topic for fans in the comments section, as did the enviable bond he shares with his wife, Berla.

