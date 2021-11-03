Berla Mundi’s responds after a man offered to pay Ameyaw Debrah Ghc600k to help him marry her

- Advertisement -

Berla Mundi has reacted to the news of an anonymous man’s wish to marry her. Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah in a post on Facebook shared a private conversation between him and a bold stranger who made a proposition to him on WhatsApp.

According to the man, Berla Mundi has always been his love interest and someone he wishes to settle down with.

Therefore, he’s ready to go any length to meet her in person. He offered to pay $100,000 (GHC610,000.00) to the blogger if he convince Berla to marry him.

The man in question revealed to Ameyaw that he had already attempted to reach out to Berla Mundi himself but she regarded him as a scammer.

This is the Private Conversation Ameyaw had with the stranger;

Ameyaw who could not hold such information shared on Facebook with the caption. “Anyemi [My friend] Berla Mundi your mind Dey? Make me $100k richer”.

Berla Mundi – real name Berlinda Addardey – has reacted. Under the comments section of Ameyaw Debrah’s post , Berla Mundi who had read the chat gave a simple reaction.

She wrote; “Berla Mundi left Facebook”