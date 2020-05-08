- Advertisement -

It’s been almost a week since the untimely demise of popular kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko hit the airwaves.

A lot of issues have arisen where some family members accused the kumawood celebrities of ignoring their brother when he was critically ill.

The family have also addressed claims from the kumawood stars that they were refused to visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko while he was bedridden.

Well, another issue that came under a lot of criticism was when Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin recorded a tribute song just after Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s death.

The senior brother of the late actor identified as Isaac Darko in an interview stated that it is very bad and illegal on the part of some celebrities to take advantage of his brother death to make money.

“It is just not right to take advantage of such situation. It is bad and also against the laws of Ghana. Such people must be careful”, Bernard’s brother stated.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has however reacted to reports over the tribute song he recently released.

The comic actor and musician disclosed that the tribute song was not meant for Bishop Bernard Nyarko but for his father who passed away.

He also stated that the song was for all Ghanaian celebrities who have died mentioning names like Kwame Owusu Ansah, Suzzy Williams, Santo, President Atta Mills among several others.