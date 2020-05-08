LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Bernard Nyarko's family criticizes Lilwin for using their brother's death as an...
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s family criticizes Lilwin for using their brother’s death as an avenue to make money

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

It’s been almost a week since the untimely demise of popular kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko hit the airwaves.

A lot of issues have arisen where some family members accused the kumawood celebrities of ignoring their brother when he was critically ill.

The family have also addressed claims from the kumawood stars that they were refused to visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko while he was bedridden.

Well, another issue that came under a lot of criticism was when Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin recorded a tribute song just after Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s death.

The senior brother of the late actor identified as Isaac Darko in an interview stated that it is very bad and illegal on the part of some celebrities to take advantage of his brother death to make money.

“It is just not right to take advantage of such situation. It is bad and also against the laws of Ghana. Such people must be careful”, Bernard’s brother stated.

ALSO READ: Bernard Nyarko’s family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin

Watch the video below;

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family criticises the likes of Lilwin for using their brother’s death to make money

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family criticises the likes of Lilwin for using their brother’s death to make money

Posted by Yvonne on Friday, May 8, 2020

ALSO READ: My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko -Lilwin

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has however reacted to reports over the tribute song he recently released.

The comic actor and musician disclosed that the tribute song was not meant for Bishop Bernard Nyarko but for his father who passed away.

He also stated that the song was for all Ghanaian celebrities who have died mentioning names like Kwame Owusu Ansah, Suzzy Williams, Santo, President Atta Mills among several others.

Previous articleMy tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko – Lilwin
Next articleBisa Kdei killed the Azonto music genre – Shatta Wale

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I didn’t kill my son – Bishop Nyarko’s mother finally breaks silence

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bernard Nyarko’s mother Auntie Ceci as she is called has finally broken the silence on issues regarding the death of her beloved...
Read more
Entertainment

Opambour rains insults on Kwaku Annan and Demon Breaker

Qwame Benedict -
The head pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has lashed out at the host of NET 2 TV program...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s mother speaks for the first time after the demise of his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Today marks exactly one week since Kumawood's bright actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on at the Ridge Government Hospital in Accra after...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars might not attend Bernard Nyarko’s funeral – Kwaku Manu warns

Qwame Benedict -
According to Kweku Manu, if the family of the late actor doesn't take care, none of his colleagues from the industry would...
Read more
Entertainment

First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com in our previous posts on the demise of Bernard Nyarko promised to give you an up to date coverage of events...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood's 'darling boy' actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko sold his soul to Satan through Obinim – Pep Donkor

Qwame Benedict -
A popular prophetess by name Pep Donkor has accused Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of being the cause of Bernard Nyarko's death after...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her ‘Satan’ for lying

Lizbeth Brown -
The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News