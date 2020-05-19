Bernard Nyako’s mother Maame Yaa Konadu, has shared with Adom Tv what her life has been after the sudden demise of her beloved son.

In the interview with Nana Yaa Brefo formerly of Adom TV, she mentioned that her son after his death constantly visits her in dreams to console her.

“The demise of my son has really left me completely shattered. Barely do I eat and anytime I sleep, he reveals himself to me in a dream and tells me not to be sad and that he is well comforted. Since his death, I have been seeing his ghost around me”, she added.

She recounted fond memories he shared with her son before death laid it’s icy hands on him when we least expected it.

Further on, Maame Yaa Konadu disclosed that the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko will be buried on June 27, 2020, at Obosomase a town in the Eastern Region.

Prior to the death of Bernard Nyarko, some Kumawood actors and others went on radio to accuse the woman of planning to kill Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

They claimed the woman had prevented everyone from seeing Bishop Bernard Nyarko and they will hold her responsible if he dies.

Well, the unfortunate happened and people were pointing fingers.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after battling a short illness.

The one-week celebration was recently held at the late actor’s residence, Lakeside Estate at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.