Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s mother speaks for the first time after the demise of his son

By Mr. Tabernacle
Today marks exactly one week since Kumawood’s bright actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on at the Ridge Government Hospital in Accra after battling colon cancer for some time.

His sudden death befell as a shocker to all both young and old most especially his family, close pals, colleagues in the acting profession and Ghanaian movie lovers.

Kwame Nyarko as he’s affectionately called by very close persons when was incapacitated for some time before his death instructed his family not to allow any member from his guild visit him.

Prior to that, some months ago on Adom Fm, some Kumawood stars on live radio broke the news about the condition of their fellow wanting to see him and if possible get him to a place they think can help him heal fast.

The Kumawood stars led by controversial old man Oboy- Siki and Big Akwes landed heavily on Bernard’s mother as being a witch who wants to kill her son after all their means of reaching him proved futile.

Their claims on live radio that Bernard’s mother takes delight in the sufferings of her son thus wants him to die developed following an interview the late Bernard Nyarko had with actress Emelia Brobbey on “Okukuseku the Show”.

During the interview, Bernard Nyarko recounted the torment and hardship he went through in the hands of his own mother making his life at a point miserable.

Furthering on, the late actor sharing his ordeal narrated when he had to leave his own house because his mother suddenly picked a fight with him and was not ready to make amends with him for reasons he just doesn’t understand.

In tears, Bishop was optimistic that God will present a better opportunity for him to make a life again. In all these, he never lost hope.

When we all hoped that he could come back from his sickbed, death laid his icy hands on him.

Jumping into the present, his mother identified as Auntie Ceci has been silent amid the death of his son and several criticisms she has faced on social media.

Finally she has broken the long silence, speaking for the first time.

Awww Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mum .. oh mother , take heart .. hmm

Awww Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mum .. oh mother , take heart .. hmm

Posted by Yvonne on Saturday, May 9, 2020

In a video sighted, Bernard’s mother Auntie Ceci broke down in tears when well-wishers came to her to extend their condolences on her great and painful loss.

The well-wishers as seen in the video brought some items to help the family in the preparation of the one-week celebration of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Expressing her appreciation, Bernard Nyarko’s mother prayed for God’s blessings for them and during the course of her speech, she couldn’t control her emotions as she broke down in tears.

