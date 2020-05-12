LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Bernard Nyarko's senior brother is very arrogant - Sunsum Ahuofe
Bernard Nyarko’s senior brother is very arrogant – Sunsum Ahuofe

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu professionally called Sumsum Ahuofe has levelled some accusations against Isaac Darko, the senior brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

According to him, an actor friend he went with to the one-week observance of the late Bernard Nyarko in Accra was embarrassed by the late actor’s senior brother.

He claims, the deceased’s brother snubbed his Kumawood friend at the family house when almost all around him had responded to his greetings.

Sunsum Ahuofe speaking in an interview at Accra FM sent out a strong warning to the late Bernard’s elder brother saying he should be careful with how he’s suddenly treating some of the Kumawood’s stars.

Still, on the issue, he was of the view that Nyarko’s brother is probably doing all that to gain a name for himself in the media space or maybe wants to get into the acting domain.

“Bernard Nyarko’s brother should be very careful about how he’s going about things. If truly he is a pastor as he claims then he must make sure to do what is expected of him as a man of God” he said.

