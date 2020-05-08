Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood’s ‘darling boy’ actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board on social media after rumours spread out that she was not in good terms with the late actor.

This speculation emerged after the Senior brother of Bernard Nyarko said on Vision 1 Fm that no Kumawood actor or actress including McBrown bothered to show up in their house to offer support.

But the latest amid the demise of Bernard Nyarko, the eldest son of the late actor has singled out Nana Ama McBrown for praises.

Gideon Kankam Nyarko, the eldest son, speaking on Adom TV’s “Badwam” vindicated Nana Ama Mcbrown stating the actress was one of the few people who constantly was in communication with his late father.

She really wanted to help my father when my father was bedridden for sometime, he added.