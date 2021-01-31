No comedian can claim to be the best in Ghana-Afia Barcelona rubbishes DKB’s King of Comedy claims

- Advertisement -

The Ghana entertainment industry has come a long way being it music, movie, or comedy. It is always believed that Nigeria is the leader when it comes to championing anything entertainment and/or creative especially in the sub-Saharan region of which comedy cannot be written off.

The Ghana comedy industry has seen its ups and downs since the likes of Kweku Sintim-Misa and Fritz Baffour exposed the country to modern-day comedy. Before them, the country was used to people mounting stages with painted faces and delivering funny masterpieces to wow the crowd. Bishop Bob Okala and Nk?mm?d? became household names as a result of the Keysoap Concert party.

The evolution of standup comedy has given the country the likes of OB Amponsah, lexis, Jacinta, Afia Barcelona, and the self-acclaimed King of GH comedy DKB among others.

In an interview with comedian Afia Barcelona on Price Entertainment agenda on January 30, 2021 talk show which was streamed on Facebook, the interviewee said that there is no way anybody can claim to be the King of Ghana comedy since everyone seems to be doing fine after the question of who is the King of all comedians came up.

The Kumasi based comedian said that instead of fighting over who is King and who is not, the industry players must think of helping each other so that they can polish their craft and put something on the table at the end of the day.

Fast rising Ghanaian comedian, Afia Barcelona

Afia also said she has a great amount of respect for all comedians in the industry and aspire to be a household name in the shortest possible time.

Irrespective of how harmless her statement appears to be it’s believed by many that her statement is a direct jab at DKB who loves to proclaim himself the king of Ghana comedy despite the fact that he has been tagged as the unfunniest comedian in Africa.

Price Entertainment Agenda is hosted by Holy Stone Amponsah Smith and his panelist include, Qwajo Legend, King Asu-B, Big Brother, and GhPage’s Rashad. Price Entertainment Agenda airs every Saturday between 9 am to 12 pm on Price 107.3 FM in Kumasi.

Writer:

King Asu-b