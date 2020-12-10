I’ll do my best not to let you down – Akufo Addo to Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo has promised Ghanaians he’ll work tirelessly in his next four years to maintain the confidence rested in him.

According to him, just as he’s been doing since January 2017, he will continue to work hard to build the prosperous and progressive Ghana for which we want.

Delivering his acceptance speech at his Nima residence in Accra, President Akufo Addo stated that a decisive margin of victory in this election constitutes an endorsement of the policies and programmes initiated by my government and put before the electorate.

“I’m determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate and thereby justifying the confidence reposed in me. I assure you fellow Ghanaians that I will do my best not to let you down.

“The period for campaigning is over and the outcome of the election has been decided. The Ghanaian people through this election have made it loud and clear that the two parties the NPP and NDC must work together for the good of this country.”

The Electoral Commission on 9th December 2020, declared the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect for the December 7, 2020, general elections as he polled 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the valid votes cast.

His most solid contender, the NDC’s Flagbearer John Mahama polled 6,214,889 representing 47.366% of the total valid votes cast.