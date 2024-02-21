type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBest natural ingredients that will make your banana hard and last longer...
News

Best natural ingredients that will make your banana hard and last longer in bed; Go for 4 hours nonstop

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Best natural ingredients that will make your banana hard and last longer in bed; Go for 4 hours nonstop
- Advertisement -

The suggested recipe for achieving extended endurance in bed involves a blend of several natural ingredients.


While these natural ingredients are renowned for their potential health benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s crucial to approach such remedies with caution.

INGREDIENTS TO LAST LONGER IN BED


?? Carrots
?? Garlic
?? Onion
?? Ginger
?? okro
?? pure honey.

Best natural ingredients that will make your banana hard and last longer in bed; Go for 4 hours nonstop

TO MIX THEM, FOLLOW THE BELOW INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

Step one, pick…


?Two carrots
?Two pieces of garlic
?Two Pieces of Ginger.
? And one bulb of onion.

Step two

Blend them all together and drink it daily for the next 21 days. you can add fresh coconut water and ginseng to increase the effect.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Note:


You can also blend garlic to make garlic water, then drink it on an empty stomach before any meal of the day in the morning.

But, I’ll advise you to mix it with those ingredients I listed above to get better results.

OKRO METHOD

You can also try using okro to eliminate quick ejaculation. All you have to do is…

??Get 3 pieces of Okro
?? Slice them
?? Get the dry seed of okro and ferment everything with soda water for 2 days.

After that, take half a cup daily for one week.

USING THE ONION & PURE HONEY METHOD

To use the onion and honey method is quite simple. all you have to do is…

?? Get 6 bulbs of white onions,
?? Grind it and extract the juice.
?? Then, mix the juice with honey

Take half a cup daily for at least a week, and you will thank me later.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.8 ° F
86.8 °
86.8 °
67 %
4mph
49 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more