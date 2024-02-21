Best natural ingredients that will make your banana hard and last longer in bed; Go for 4 hours nonstop

- Advertisement -

In the quest for enhanced performance and stamina in the bedroom, individuals often seek natural remedies to address concerns related to endurance and satisfaction.

The suggested recipe for achieving extended endurance in bed involves a blend of several natural ingredients.



While these natural ingredients are renowned for their potential health benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s crucial to approach such remedies with caution.

INGREDIENTS TO LAST LONGER IN BED



?? Carrots

?? Garlic

?? Onion

?? Ginger

?? okro

?? pure honey.

TO MIX THEM, FOLLOW THE BELOW INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

Step one, pick…



?Two carrots

?Two pieces of garlic

?Two Pieces of Ginger.

? And one bulb of onion.

Step two…

Blend them all together and drink it daily for the next 21 days. you can add fresh coconut water and ginseng to increase the effect.

Note:



You can also blend garlic to make garlic water, then drink it on an empty stomach before any meal of the day in the morning.

But, I’ll advise you to mix it with those ingredients I listed above to get better results.

OKRO METHOD

You can also try using okro to eliminate quick ejaculation. All you have to do is…

??Get 3 pieces of Okro

?? Slice them

?? Get the dry seed of okro and ferment everything with soda water for 2 days.

After that, take half a cup daily for one week.

USING THE ONION & PURE HONEY METHOD

To use the onion and honey method is quite simple. all you have to do is…

?? Get 6 bulbs of white onions,

?? Grind it and extract the juice.

?? Then, mix the juice with honey

Take half a cup daily for at least a week, and you will thank me later.