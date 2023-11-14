type here...
BetPawa’s biggest winner Fuseini arrives to receive his cheque of GHc6,000,000

Who is BetPawa’s biggest winner and how much did he win?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A man by the name of Fuseini is going viral on the internet after winning 6.2 million Ghanaian cedis while using Betpawa’s Aviator game.

Upon multiple sources it was suggested that He had intended to cash out during the game, but his phone had fallen, and when he picked it up to cash out some money, it had frozen.

Upon multiple tries to cash out, which proved to be impossible, he gave up and let it go! He had a little nap.

When he awoke and went to his Betpawa account, Ghc6M was there! To test the waters, he then withdrew GHc100,000 and realised it was true.

He was presented with his chequebook at the Holiday Inn hotel with a whopping 6.2 million Ghana cedis.

