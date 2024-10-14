I Am Better Than Asake- Fameye Brags

“Very Soon” hitmaker, Fameye has rekindled Ghana’s beef with its neighboring country, Nigeria.

This comes after the “Nothing I Get” composer granted an interview with Zionfelix on Zionfelix TV.

Speaking during the interview, Fameye heaped praises on Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, after which he disclosed that Ghanaians underrate him so much.

According to him, he is doing his best possible as a musician, but Ghanaians seem not to be appreciative with his craft.

Trying to prove that he is a very good musician and one of the best in Ghana, the musician tried to compare himself to Nigeria’s Asake, saying that he is better than him.

Fameye stated categorically that anything Asake does, he can do it better, however, Ghanaians seem to heap praises on Asake and treat him with disdain.

“There are some people that naturally, they will never like you forever till they die, we understand those people very well because they give us the moral to do better. I will take it like they are out enemies. So, those people are the reason why we are working so hard to become successful. If they are not there, what will we do?” he said.

Adding “But sometimes, i feel like they undeerrate us. Because i am high. I am too good. I don’t do sad songs, my music cuts across. What Asake does and they are giving him hype, i overdo them. The clothes he wears, i wear some, i dress very well but it looks like people are not seeing it”.