Betting, lottery and piercing is not a sin – Brother Sammy argues

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy, popularly known as the ‘Nation’s Worshipper,’ has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet.

As stated by Brother Sammy, betting, lotto, and body piercings are not sinful.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Brother Sammy urged Christians to stop using religion to judge others over personal lifestyle choices.

During the interview, Brother Sammy argued that many Christians pray for financial breakthroughs but dismiss betting as a viable means of earning money.

He criticized the double standards of some pastors who condemn betting yet allow their children to participate in lotteries abroad.

“People want quick income, and betting is one way to achieve that,” he stated, urging a more open-minded approach.

Brother Sammy also acknowledged that, although he has never staked lotto himself, he sees no reason to preach against it.

He recounted knowing individuals who have used their betting winnings to contribute to church-building projects.

“I wouldn’t preach against it,” he said, emphasizing the positive impact that some betting earnings have had within religious communities.

Source:GHpage

