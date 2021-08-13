- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah who is still in tears over the loss of her properties has hit critics with a coded response.

Following the unfortunate incident days ago, the actress through her management released a press statement soliciting help.

Her colleague Yvonne Nelson also started a Gofundme account with a target set at $20,000 to help Beverly start her life afresh.

Though this act was a good initiative, the actress has been hit by an old video of herself bragging of not been broke.

In the video, she could be heard boasting about coming from a rich family and having inherited properties from her late father.

According to the netizens spreading the video, the wonder why someone who claims to be filthy rich and not broke with businesses would now be begging for alms because her house got burnt.

Some also questioned if she kept her too much money at home and not at the bank to now be seeking for help from the public.

Well, she has responded to these people but in a coded way.

Sharing a post on her social media, suggested she let is asking God to punish those who are spreading her old video.

See screenshot below:

Beverly Afaglo

Beverly Afaglo 1