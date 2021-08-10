type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBeverly Afaglo finally narrates how she lost her house to fire (Video)
Entertainment

Beverly Afaglo finally narrates how she lost her house to fire (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
beverly afaglo
Beverly Afaglo
- Advertisement -

Beverly Afaglo was left with nothing to salvage after a fire gutted her house and destroyed all of its content on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The actress announced the sad news to her followers on Instagram with series of videos showing the destruction caused by the fire which raged for about four hours.

Beverly Afaglo revealed that everything in her home including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewellery, and other fashion items were all been burnt to ashes.

Sooner than later did questions trail the videos as many people wondered how the fire started.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM this afternoon, Beverly Afaglo recounted how the whole incidence occurred.

According to the actress, the fire started from their backyard where her 80-year-old mother has a small garden. Her mother had gone to burn some weeds behind the house and left when she finished.

Apparently, there was some little fire behind the smoke that was emanating that later reignited and engulfed the house.

Beverly said she was in town when she had a call that her house was on fire.

Upon reaching home, the house was engulfed in flames with no chance of entering to salvage anything but her cousin was able to bring out their two cars before the fire escalated.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
74.8 ° F
74.8 °
74.8 °
89 %
2.9mph
79 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
76 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News