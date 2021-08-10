- Advertisement -

Beverly Afaglo was left with nothing to salvage after a fire gutted her house and destroyed all of its content on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The actress announced the sad news to her followers on Instagram with series of videos showing the destruction caused by the fire which raged for about four hours.

Beverly Afaglo revealed that everything in her home including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewellery, and other fashion items were all been burnt to ashes.

Sooner than later did questions trail the videos as many people wondered how the fire started.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM this afternoon, Beverly Afaglo recounted how the whole incidence occurred.

According to the actress, the fire started from their backyard where her 80-year-old mother has a small garden. Her mother had gone to burn some weeds behind the house and left when she finished.

Apparently, there was some little fire behind the smoke that was emanating that later reignited and engulfed the house.

Beverly said she was in town when she had a call that her house was on fire.

Upon reaching home, the house was engulfed in flames with no chance of entering to salvage anything but her cousin was able to bring out their two cars before the fire escalated.

Watch the video below