Actress Beverly Afaglo has descended heavily on her colleagues in the movie industry for teaming up to campaign against one of their own in the person of John Dumelo.

Yesterday, a video surfaced on social media that saw the likes of Prince David Osei, Bismark the Joke, Kalybos and other stars hit the street of Ayawaso West Wuogon to campaign for the NPP parliamentary candidate of the area Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

After the video found its way unto social media, people started asking why these celebrities would choose to campaign in that constituency knowing very well their colleague was also vying as a member of parliament for that area.

Well, Beverly Afaglo who happens to also be a film maker and concern as to why her colleague would do this took to her social media handle to ask her friends why they decided to do that.

She in her post stated that what her friends are forgetting is the fact that 7th December is just a day and life still goes on after that day.

She posted: “How will I be able to slur, taint or dishonour a colleague’s name and hard work? How will I forget friendship and family for money and fame. How will I be able to disregard my profession and allow politics to make a ridicule of my profession? e go hard. Thank God am not in that corner but we should remember that after 7th Dec life still goes on. #itiswell”

