Beyonce has 160M followers but follows nobody- Wendy Shay’s failed attempt at justifying why she unfollowed everyone

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wendy Shay in defending why she chose to unfollow everyone on Instagram has compared herself to American icon, Beyonce. 

There has been a fuss over the songstress’ decision to unfollow celebrities and fans alike on Instagram. 

In justifying her decision, Wendy pointed out that Beyonce had 160 million followers on Instagram but follows none.

The Roughtown Records signee seems to have a “Beyonce” complex as she called herself Ghana’s own version of Beyonce. 

”Beyoncé has 160 M followers on IG but is following nobody and Americans are ok GH ur own Beyoncé ,Wendy Shay has 2,1 M followers also following 0 and you ppl are talking Ghana Stand Up”, she tweeted.

In an earlier story, Keche Joshua waded into the conversation about Wendy’s mental health stating that the singer seems to be going through emotional trauma.

He teased Wendy for acting all tough to the camera and not seeking the help she needs.

Source:GHPAGE

