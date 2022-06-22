- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has opened up about his first encounter with Beyoncé as he claims the American superstar knew him long before she met Shatta Wale for a collaboration.

The rapper claimed he crossed paths with Beyoncé at one of the many BET events he attended but never had the courage to share the story because he would be doubted.

Sarkodie, who was the first recipient of the ‘Best International Flow’ at the BET in 2019, made the comment during an interview on Podcast and Chill hosted by MacG.

He told MacG that Beyoncé came up to him to greet him, many years before working on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ project with many African stars including Ghana’s Shatta Wale.

“There was a funny story that happened, till date, I haven’t had the courage to share it but Ice Prince came to Ghana and shared it. When I come to Ghana and share this story, there is no way they gonna believe me.

“I was sitting at the BET on the aisle and we have Beyoncé and her crew coming and she saw me and stood right in front of where I was sitting and she bowed her head. Obviously, I was thinking it wasn’t me and so I was looking behind. Then Ice Prince said that was you and she just shook her head and just walked off. So, when I saw her do this new project with a lot of African artistes, I was like these guys kinda know what is actually happening,” he said.

He indicated that he was blown away out by the encounter with the American singer and it meant a lot to him.

While working on the project back in 2020, Beyoncé featured a number of African artistes including Ghana’s Shatta Wale and Nigeria’s Wizkid and Yemi Alade.

Her collaboration with Shatta Wale on their ‘King Already’ song earned the dancehall artiste plaudits from Ghanaians including the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Distinguished personalities like Ex-President John Mahama, his Vice, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and as well as his peers also eulogised him.