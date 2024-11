Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Ajagurajah has made a shocking disclosure about Beyonce and her daughter.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Ajahurahah is seen making some revelations about the American star and her family.

The spiritualist has stated that Beyonce has been protecting herself spiritually, claiming that she even joins the Illuminati.

Talking about the daughter of Beyonce, Ajagurajah said that she is not a human being, but a spiritual being made purposely for Beyonce.