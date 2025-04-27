type here...
Beyonce’s feature was for Stonebwoy and not Shatta Wale- Ayisha Modi reveals why

By Mzta Churchill

Stonebwoy’s former confidant, Ayisha Modi has disclosed that Stonebwoy’s ungratefulness has caused him a lot.

Ayisha Modi disclosed in a new video that aimed at exposing the musician.

Ayisha Modi claims Stonebwoy has stepped on so many toes that he has lost a lot of great opportunities.

According to Ayisha Modi, Beyonce wanted to feature Stonebwoy and not Shatta Wale, however, the latter’s ungratefulness caused this to happen.

Narrating the whole story, Ayisha Modi revealed that since she did not know anybody, Beyonce and her management reached out to a Ghanaian gatekeeper.

Upon reaching out to the gatekeeper, Ayisha claims Beyonce and her team stated categorically that they wanted to feature Stonebwoy.

Sadly enough, because Stonebwoy had once upon a time been ungrateful to the gatekeeper, the gatekeeper decided to connect Shatta Wale and not Stonebwoy.

