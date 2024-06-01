I know even Bhim Natives are voting for Me – Nacee certain on #TGMA25 AOTY Win

Musician Nacee believes that even fans of Stonebwoy, who hopes to be crowned Artiste of the Year, are voting for him.

He says fans of the dancehall artiste love him and are doing everything they can to ensure he wins the most talked-about category.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Nacee compared his situation to how politicians distribute merchandise but voters know where their true allegiance lies.

“I know even Bhim Nation is voting for Nacee. They said it because they love me so much. It’s like a politician sharing T-shirts. Everybody will wear one, but they know where their heart is when they get to the ballot box.

That’s where the news is. It’s not strange if Stonebwoy wins Artiste of the Year, it’s not news when Sarkodie wins Artiste of the Year because he has won it before. The real news is when Nacee wins Artiste of the Year,” he said.

Nacee has four nominations going into this year’s TGMA and hopes to win all the categories he’s been nominated for.

But the one he eyes most is the Artiste of the Year, where he is contending with Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif, and Kuami Eugene.