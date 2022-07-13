type here...
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE and driver perish in road crash

By Albert
On Tuesday evening, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Amoah, and his driver died in a road crash.

According to graphiconline.com, the accident occurred at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region and involved several vehicles.

MCE Alfred Amoah and his driver died on the spot, while the occupants of the other vehicles were taken to the Kibi government hospital for care.

The MCE was travelling in his Nissan Patrol with registration number GN 2060 – 18 along with his driver, with the other accident vehicles identified as a trailer with registration number, AS 4229 – X and a fuel tanker with registration number, GN – 8549 – X.

Speaking to the media on the MCE’s death, Western North Regional Minister, Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng said:

“He was with me this afternoon. He just left my company around 4:00 pm. Yes, he was with me in Accra.”

