Controversial Kumawood actor, Big Akwes has launched a vicious attack on colleague industry person Oboy Frank Naro.

As angrily claimed by Big Akwes in a trending explosive video, Frank Naro’s end-of-year party was an agenda to use some Kumawood stars as sacrifices for his sika duro.

On the authority of no-nonsense and daredevil Big Akwes, Frank Naro’s mallam requested a human sacrifice and because he didn’t want to use any of his family members, he opted for some Kumawood stars rather.

In the fiery video, Big Akwes alleged that if not for the intervention of his pastor who sharply called him on phone to expose Frank Naro’s evil intentions behind the party, he would have been present at the event and become a victim in the process.

Infuriated Big Akwes rained heavy insults on Frank Naro while addressing the issue and pouring all those heavy allegations on the young star.

He gave a very strict warning to Frank Naro never to call or text him again because he has deleted his number and he should also do the same.

Big Akwes claimed in the video that he got to know about Frank Naro’s sika duro and occult activities through his powerful pastor whom he prefers not to give his name out.

Frank Naro’s end-of-year party which has brought about all these controversies was organized for Kumawood stars at a plush hotel in Kumasi which witnessed performances from the likes of Akwaboah, Joyce Blessing, and Brother Sammy.