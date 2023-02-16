Big Akwes apologized after slapping Frank Naro – Wayoosi reveals

Kumawood actor Wayoosi has revealed that Big Akwes apologized to him shortly after he slapped industry colleague Frank Naro at a public event.

In an exclusive phone-in interview with Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on his Rash Hour show on GhPage TV, the actor revealed that Big Akwes felt sorry for his actions following a dirty slap he gave Frank Naro.

According to him, after he (Wayoosi) registered his utmost displeasure to Big Akwes over what he did, he (Big Akwes) apologized for his actions and promised not to let that happen again.

Actor Wayoosi’s statements comes after Kumawood actor Big Akwes dished out a slap on the face of singer Frank Naro when the two attended an event.

The latter had approached the former to exchange a formal handshake with him, but he ended up getting a surprise gesture.

There has been bad blood between Frank Naro and Big Akwes over some music theft allegations.

However, many did not suspect that Big Akwes would react so harshly towards Frank Naro at a public event.

Following the dramatic encounter, Frank Naro has spoken exclusively to GHPage and confirmed the incident.

According to the actor cum musician, he holds no grudges against Big Akwes nor does he have any bitter feelings about him, but it’s unfortunate that the latter attacks and drags his reputation into disrepute at the least chance.

In his view, Big Akwes’ conduct does not speak well of him as an adult because it’s likely he wouldn’t be happy to see his brother being treated unpleasantly like he does to other people.

However, Kumawood actor and musician Frank Naro has disclosed that he has lodged a formal police complaint against fellow actor Big Akwes over the latter’s constant verbal attacks on him.

The young star revealed this during an exclusive interview with GHPage’s Rashad on Wednesday, following a slapping incident that happened at a Sports Stadium during a star-studded football match.