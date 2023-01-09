- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Frank Naro has been trending on the internet for the past 3 days now after Big Akwes accused him of trying to use some Kumawood stars for his annual human sacrifice as instructed by his mallam.

Speaking in a hot video, Big Akwes claimed that if not for the warning from his spiritual father not to attend Frank Naro’s party last December, he would have been a victim of his evil ways.

Amidst the controversial allegations, Frank Naro’s elder sister has angrily come out to respond to Big Akwes’ accusations.

According to Frank Naro’s sister, Big Akwes is a very jealous person who is envious of his brother’s success reason he has personally launched an agenda to disgrace him.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she also advised him never to involve their family in his disputes with Frank Naro since he would be unable to give a convincing defence when he’s called before elders to explain why he described Frank Naro’s mother as an “animal” in his video as well as his sika duro claims.

Frank Naro’s sister went on to say that even if the untrue claim Big Akwes was making had some merit, there was no way her brother would be stupid enough to use cheap people like him (Big Akwes) when there were other respectable persons attending the same program.

Additionally, she urged him to publicly apologize to their mother and Frank Naro by Monday, January 9, 2023 which is today.

Big Akwes might have seen the video and it’s yet to reply to this new development.

