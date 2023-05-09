type here...
Subscribe
Big Akwes looked like a fish on the VGMA red carpet – Lilwin

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Big-Akwes-and-Lilwin
Big-Akwes-and-Lilwin
Kumawood comic actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has mocked his colleague Big Akwes in a video shared online.

Big Akwes happened to be one of the many who attended the 24th Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and also got the chance to be interviewed on the Red carpet together with fashionista Osebo the Zaraman.

Lilwin taped a portion of the red carpet session for the 24th VGMAs and posted the recording to his Instagram page. 

In the recording, he was overheard claiming that Big Akwes looked like a fish on the red carpet.

According to Lilwin, whiles others dressed to kill at the event, Big Akwes decided to dress shabbily for such an august event and ended up looking like a fish who just came out of water.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

