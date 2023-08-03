type here...
Big Akwes marries his German girlfriend in a coded style
Entertainment

Big Akwes marries his German girlfriend in a coded style

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Big-Akwes holds a coded traditional marriage with his German based girlfriend
Big-Akwes
On social media, a video showing the traditional wedding of Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah, also known as Big Akwes, has been shared.

According to reports, the video shared and seen on social media was shot on July 31, 2023, in Ankaase, in the Ashanti Region.

It depicts what is said to be the bride’s traditional home, owned by a German woman named Freda, with both families duly represented and the majority of them dressed in customary garb.

The couple was strangely seen wearing white T-shirts over pants, with the actor’s shirt bearing the words Paris inscribed on the front.

Since Freda was being filmed from behind, the camera was unable to capture her face the entire time.

In a number of videos that some people posted on TikTok, the aforementioned marriage has been verified.

A member of the live TikTok panel, Xandy Kamel, made a suggestion that she could know more about the wedding ceremony.

Source:GhPage

