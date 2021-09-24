Big Akwes now a Fetish Priest?

- Advertisement -

A photo of Big Akwes in viral circulation on social media suggests that the Ghanaian actor and former assistant to Nana Agraada is now a fetish priest.

In the artwork sighted, the one-time protege of Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat is described as ‘Nation Priest’.

Details on the flier indicate ‘Okomfo’ Big Akwes’s shrine is the last stop for all physical and spiritual related problems.

SEE PHOTO BELOW;

Known for playing the majority of fetish priest roles in most Kumawood Movies coupled with the experience gained from working with Agradaa, Big Akwess might have fallen in love with the ‘profession’ hence finally settling to do that.

It can be confirmed if truly the actor has followed a new path of making money thus, becoming a fetish priest, since it may be just an artwork for the trend.