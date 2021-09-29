type here...
By Lizbeth Brown
Mr Beautiful, Lilwin and Big Akwes
Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr Beautiful has reacted to Big Akwes’ allegations against Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, Mr Beautiful asserted that Big Akwes and other Kumawood stars who are speaking ill about Lilwin are envious of him.

The comic actor explained that Lilwin never disrespected Agya Koo as purported by Big Akwes.

According to him, Agya Koo and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin have a good relationship and have intentions of working together.

He also added that Lilwin is only focused on improving his life and not interested in the downfall of his colleague actors.

“Anyone who has a problem with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin should check his files. Big Akwes and the others are only envious of him”, Mr Beautiful asserted.

Watch the interview below;

This comes after Kumawood actor Akwesi Asamoah popularly known as Big Akwes alleged that Lilwin contributed immensely to the collapse of the movie industry.

He also stated that young actors who feature in Lilwin’s movies losses their relevance and kill their careers.

He further alleged that Lilwin collapsed the marriage of a popular movie producer and is evil.

Source:Ghpage

