Kumawood actor Big Akwes dished out a slap on the face of singer Frank Naro when the two attended an event.

The latter had approached the former to exchange a formal handshake with him, but he ended up getting a surprise gesture.

There has been bad blood between Frank Naro and Big Akwes over some music theft allegations.

However, many did not suspect that Big Akwes would react so harshly towards Frank Naro at a public event.

In the video, other actors and Kumawood celebrities had to restrain Big Akwes from causing further damage.

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro for shaking his hands at an event

Big Akwes insults and descends on Frank Naro once again; accusing him of song theft

Controversial Kumawood actor, Big Akwes has once again launched a violent attack on colleague actor/musician Oboy Frank Naro.

Recall days ago, Big Akwes alleged that Frank Naro’s end-of-year party was an agenda to use some Kumawood stars as sacrifices for his sika duro.

In the a video, Big Akwes alleged that if not for the intervention of his pastor who sharply called him on phone to expose Frank Naro’s evil intentions behind the party, he would have been present at the event and become a victim in the process.

Infuriated Big Akwes rained heavy insults on Frank Naro while addressing the issue and pouring all those heavy allegations on the young star.

He gave a very strict warning to Frank Naro never to call or text him again because he has deleted his number and he should also do the same.

Big Akwes claimed in the video that he got to know about Frank Naro’s sika duro and occult activities through his powerful pastor whom he prefers not to give his name out.

When we thought the fire is ceased, Big Akwes has come at Frank Naro again, this time accusing him and Fameye of song theft.

In a self-recorded video, Big Akwes described Frank Naro as a thief who stole his newly released song with Fameye from an upcoming musician.

Big Akwes claims he personally knows the upcoming musician whom Frank Naro stole the song from and he’ll make sure that he dearly pays for the song theft.

Big Akwes also mocked Frank Naro’s song saying it is not nice. He remarked he’ll call the said upcoming artiste to claim ownership of the song.

