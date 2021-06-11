Big Akwesi to die in a car accident – Prophetess

- Advertisement -

A self-styled Prophetess has predicted doom for Ghanaian actor and former assistant to Nana Agraada, Big Akwes.

According to the preacher identified as Mama Faustina in a video shared on social media, she isn’t used to social media and all its happening but at this time she had to come out to share her message.

The preacher explained she has had the vision on two occasions and she feels now is the right time for her to share it with the world.

In the video, she stated that she had a vision from God where she saw some actors and actresses at an outdoor event having fun when a fight broke out.

She went on to say that during the fight one of the people who was angry took something and used it against Big Akwes.

Mama Faustina continued that in her vision she saw Big Akwes fall to the ground and that was his end.

Not only that, she continued that she had another vision involving Big Akwes again but this time around he wasn’t hit by anyone but was involved in an accident.

Watch the video below:

She called on Pastors, Prophets, Imams, and all other religious leaders to come together and pray for the life of Big Akwes to be spared.