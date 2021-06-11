type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBig Akwesi to die in a car accident - Prophetess
Entertainment

Big Akwesi to die in a car accident – Prophetess

By Qwame Benedict
Big Akwesi to die in a car accident - Prophetess
Big Akwes
- Advertisement -

A self-styled Prophetess has predicted doom for Ghanaian actor and former assistant to Nana Agraada, Big Akwes.

According to the preacher identified as Mama Faustina in a video shared on social media, she isn’t used to social media and all its happening but at this time she had to come out to share her message.

The preacher explained she has had the vision on two occasions and she feels now is the right time for her to share it with the world.

In the video, she stated that she had a vision from God where she saw some actors and actresses at an outdoor event having fun when a fight broke out.

She went on to say that during the fight one of the people who was angry took something and used it against Big Akwes.

Mama Faustina continued that in her vision she saw Big Akwes fall to the ground and that was his end.

Not only that, she continued that she had another vision involving Big Akwes again but this time around he wasn’t hit by anyone but was involved in an accident.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

She called on Pastors, Prophets, Imams, and all other religious leaders to come together and pray for the life of Big Akwes to be spared.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, June 11, 2021
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News