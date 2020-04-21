If Kennedy Agyapong thought Benedicta Gafah is a walkover and as such he will say anything and go free like that, then he thought wrong. Benedicta Gafah is hitting back in ways she knows best.

Just after telling Kennedy Agyapong that he can never bring her down with her negativity because she was born to succeed, Gafah has hit back again.

SEE HERE: Abububro Kosua – Benedicta Gafah speaks after Ken Agyapong exposed her secret affair with Obinim; Here is her message to Kennedy

This time around, Gafah decided to go raw in a new video and tease Kennedy Agyapong for daring to talk about her sex life.

Gafah has one of the biggest backsides in the industry and she knows how to flaunt it like a true boss chick.

SEE ALSO: Benedicta Gafah, Perpetual, Eunice, Jemima and many more – Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Angel Obinim

Well, Gafah is putting all the big booty in the face of Kennedy Agyapong to show him why Obinim couldn’t resist her temptations.

Wearing a bareback top matched with skimpy shorts, Benedicta Gafah is seen flaunting her ass and twerking to the camera.

SEE ALSO: Obinim used placenta to prepare food and ate with a pastor from Benin – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Watch the video below

To climax his exposè in Bishop Daniel Obinim, Kennedy Agyapong named and showed photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Obinim, the founder and leader International Godsway Church.

SEE HERE: Benedicta Gafah, Perpetual, Eunice, Jemima and many more – Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Angel Obinim (Video, Photos)

Comfortably on top of the list was Benedicta Gafah, the popular Kumawood actress who was signed to Zylofon Media owned by Nana Appiah Mensah. Gafah has been troubling subtle jabs since then.