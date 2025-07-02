type here...
Big Chef Mo dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Chef Big Mo, a respected US-based Ghanaian chef and owner of the popular Osu RE Grill in Bronx has passed away.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on social media by veteran musician Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame, alongside Ghanaian blogger Phylx Entertainment, both of whom paid glowing tributes to the man known for not just his legendary grills but also for his vibrant personality and community spirit.

Chef Big Mo operated Osu RE Grill, a Ghanaian and Caribbean culinary hotspot located at 1344 E Gunhill Road, which has become a cherished gathering place for Ghanaians in New York and beyond.

The restaurant, which is famous for its authentic flavours and homely atmosphere, attracted a loyal clientele, including Ghanaian celebrities, businesspeople, and diaspora families looking for a taste of home.

While the cause and exact time of death remain unclear at this time, tributes continue to pour in from across the globe, with many describing Chef Big Mo as “a pillar in the community” and “a man with a heart as warm as his kitchen.”

In honour of his memory, Prince Bright has announced that a candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Osu RE Grill.

Friends, family, and patrons are expected to gather at the very place he poured his heart into to celebrate his life and legacy.

GhPageNews

