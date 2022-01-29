type here...
Big Exposé: Abena Korkor releases a list of male celebrities who have slept with her [Video]

By Albert
abena korkor
Abena Korkor is a new social media rant has released a long list of male celebrities who according to her, have had their way with her.

From politicians to musicians to actors, Abena Korkor who has a sad history for mentioning names during some of her relapses has gone on the tangent again.

This time around, she has shared multiple videos on her Instagram account detailing how she ended up in the bed of these supposed male predators who capitalized on her situation and had sex with her.

She vowed to expose these individuals who have a lot of societal respect but perform all kinds of atrocious deeds in the dark which included sleeping with her.

Politicians Sammy Awuku, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and John Boadu had featured highly in the previous list the actress dropped some months ago.

