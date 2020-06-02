One member of Shatta Wale’s sacked Militants, Addi Self real name Jafaro Mohammed has insulted Bulldog for his earlier comments about the militants.

Last week, news emerged that Shatta Wale had sacked Addi Self, Joint 77 and Natty Lee from his camp for disrespecting and going against the code of the SM empire.

According to Shatta Wale, the artistes have been bad-mouthing him to some people in the US and thanks to Captan(One of the militants) he got to know.

Bulldog who happens to be the manager of Shatta Wale in an interview days after revealed he was the one who mounted pressure on Shatta Wale to sack them.

Explaining further he stated that since he got back working with Shatta Wale after their separation, he realised that they were not serious with their work and asked Shatta Wale to kick them out.

He added that no record label can sign them because their contract with Shatta Wale is for life adding that Shatta Wale should have beaten them before letting them go.

But Addi Self in his reaction to the comments from Bulldog has insulted him describing him as someone having a big head with brains.

See screenshot of his post below: