Big like the stadium: Trending video of John Kumah’s over $2M luxurious mansion that has got Ghanaians talking

Following the shocking demise of the deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, videos of his magnificent Ejisu mansion have become a topic of discussion and internet on social media.

John Kumah’s all-white Los Angeles-style mansion stands as a testament to his opulent lifestyle.

The late John Kumah’s residence, which is one of a kind in the country is a stunning architectural masterpiece.

The storey building, painted in pristine white, exudes the characteristic charm of a billionaire.

The design seamlessly blends sophistication with a touch of glamour, making it a standout structure in his neighbourhood.

One of the mansion’s most striking features is its expansive swimming pool, a lavish addition that can comfortably accommodate more than 15 people at once.



Surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens, the pool area provides a tranquil oasis within the confines of the property.

The vast compound, measuring an impressive 100×75 meters, mirrors the dimensions of a sports stadium, giving him and his family ample space to indulge in outdoor activities or simply bask in the grandeur of the surroundings.



The compound is paved with super-expensive tiles, adding a touch of luxury to the already extravagant property.

The house itself is a state-of-the-art edifice, equipped with the latest electronic gadgets that epitomize modern living.



From automated lighting systems to advanced security features, the late John Kumah’s residence is a showcase of contemporary living.

