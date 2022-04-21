type here...
A big pastor is dead but being kept a secret – One Pastor reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Pastor making wild allegation of another pastors death
Pastor
A preacher has disclosed that Ghana has lost of its popular and biggest men of God to the icy hands of death but the story is being kept a secret.

This was revealed by a preacher on Rev Edmund Odoom’s Ogye3 Mmere show on Kumasi’s Oyerepa Fm.

During the gospel worship show, the man of God stated that his senior in the ministry informed him that a well-known prophet had died.

He added that his senior pastor was the one who prayed for this well-known prophet before he died.

According to the pastor, his family has kept the death a secret for now, but it will soon be made public.

Watch the video below:

We are still trying to find out which popular preacher this man of God is referring to and we would update readers when we finally get a name.

