Big Win For Ghana: Paa Kwesi Nduom’s son introduces President Joe Biden to ‘Cancer Moonshot’ relaunch 

- Advertisement -

Meet Edjah Nduom: Son of Paa Kwesi Nduom who introduced President Biden to ‘Cancer Moonshot’ relaunch

President Joe Biden was introduced on Wednesday, February 2, by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the son of a Ghanaian politician and businessman, to relaunch the ‘Cancer Moonshot’ project he oversaw during the Obama administration.

Dr Edjah Nduom, an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine who specializes in brain and spinal cord tumours, praised President Biden during the briefing for his dedication to cancer research.

According to Dr Nduom, who is a neurosurgeon scientist who is constantly thinking of new ways to treat cancer patients, fight cancer, and sees countless patients each year as a board member of the National Brain Tumour Society, this is “the most exciting moment in the history of our field.”

Dr Edjah Nduom’s introductory speech read:

“It is an honour to be here with you and to follow the path paved by your (Veep Kamala Harris’) mother (Gopalan Shyamala) and all the researchers that came before whose shoulders we stand on. To the first Lady, thank you for your empathy and for truly understanding the pain and the promise, that is this fight.

I am thrilled to be able to be here to introduce someone many of us consider to be the country’s patient advocate and chief, President Joe Biden.”

Dr Edjah’s father is the founder of Ghana’s Progressive People’s Party and the CEO of the Nduom Groupe.