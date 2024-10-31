GhPageNewsBig yawa as Dr Bawumia's bodyguard warns Brother Sammy not to get...
Big yawa as Dr Bawumia’s bodyguard warns Brother Sammy not to get close to the aspiring president

By Armani Brooklyn
Brother Sammy
During the launch of Ghana Music Xperience in Accra yesterday, gospel musician Broda Sammy found himself in the middle of an unexpected incident involving Dr Bawumia’s personal bodyguard.

In a short video that’s circulating on social media, Brother Sammy was embarrassed when he attempted to get closer to the Vice President, only to be stopped abruptly by Dr. Bawumia’s security detail.

Apparently, in the course of the event, Dr. Bawumia decided to dance to King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’ song.

While the vice president was on the dance floor, Brother Sammy, who was enjoying the scene from a distance decided to get closer to the aspiring president

Brother Sammy - GhPage

However, Broda Sammy’s excitement was short-lived.

Just as he approached the Vice President, one of Dr. Bawumia’s vigilant bodyguards quickly intercepted him.

The security guard’s stern voice echoed through the room, halting Broda Sammy in his tracks.

Realizing he had attracted unwanted attention and likely to avoid further embarrassment, Broda Sammy backed off.

Watch the video below:

