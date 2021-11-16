I can never be bigger than Lynx Entertainment – Kuami Eugene states

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has conceded that he can never be bigger than his current label (Lynx Entertainment) even if he leaves the label.

The Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter while on Ghpage TV with host, Rashad Kojo Emmanuel asseverated that though his brand is big worldwide, he can never be bigger than the record label.

According to the ‘Bunker’ hitmaker, Lynx Entertainment has made him who he is today. Further explaining his point, Eugene likened himself and his mother.

Kuami said he can never be bigger than his mother even though he’s grown and takes certain decisions on his own, adding the moment his mum finds it hard to control him there it means he’s going wayward.

“I can never be bigger than the label that made me, so if I feel I’m bigger than them is not because I’m bigger than them but just because am getting arrogant, so If people ask me If I am bigger than Lynx I don’t see it as a cool question”. Kuami Eugene stated.

His response follows a question asked by the Host Rashad Kojo Emmanuel (a multiple award-winning blogger) “Do you feel that your brand now is bigger than Lynx?”

Watch Kuami Eugene’s full interview with Rashad on GHage TV here: