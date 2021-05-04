Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair tweeted.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife say they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest charitable foundation. They first met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm.

The billionaire couple has three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The organisation has spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

The Gates – along with investor Warren Buffett – are behind the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to commit to giving away the majority of their wealth to good causes.

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124bn (£89bn).